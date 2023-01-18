Rising population makes Mijas third largest municipality in Malaga province Mijas currently has almost 93,000 registered residents, 30 per cent of whom are foreigners, although the town's mayor pointed out that there are still many expats who have not yet registered on the census

According to figures released by the town hall, the population of Mijas has continued to rise for the last three years; the municipality currently has almost 93,000 registered inhabitants.

The announcement was made this week by the Mayor of Mijas, Josele González, and the councillor for Statistics, Roy Pérez, who pointed out that, even during 2020 when the pandemic struck, the figures continued to rise. The councillor said that this upward pattern was repeated in 2021 and also in 2022.

“Last year we grew by almost two thousand, reaching the figure of 92,920 inhabitants, which strengthens us as the third largest town in the province of Malaga after Malaga city and Marbella,” Peréz said.

He went on to say that “the quality of services” offered in Mijas makes it an attractive option for those looking to settle on the Costa del Sol.

The Mayor of Mijas and the councillor for Statistics. / SUR

The mayor added that the town’s foreign community, which incorporates 127 nationalities, accounts for more than 30 per cent of the population, although he explained that there are still many who have not yet registered on the census (padrón).

"There are still many foreigners who have not formalised their registration, so I ask all of them to do it as soon as possible, as it is their duty to do so. We want Mijas to continue to grow and prosper in the coming years,” he said.

The British residents are the largest community in Mijas (9,000), followed by Scandinavians (2,800), while other nationalities with a large presence include Moroccan (2,523), Italian (1,677), German (1,010) and Argentinian (1,037). There has also been a significant rise in people from Russia (1,136), and Ukraine (1,266): in the case of Ukraine, over 400 have arrived during the last 12 months.

“Mijas continues to be an attractive municipality that seduces both the Spanish and foreign population thanks to the guarantee of being a safe, clean town, and a multicultural reference that opens its doors to nationalities and cultures from all over the world,” the mayor said.