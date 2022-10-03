Restoration work begins on two of the four sixteenth-century watchtowers in Mijas The project has a budget of 326,000 euros and will include the cleaning, reconstruction and waterproofing in order to return them to their former glory

Mijas town has announced that the restoration of two of the municipality’s four historical watchtowers, Torrenueva and Calaburras, has begun and is expected to be complete within four months. The project, which is co-financed by the council and the government’s Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, has a budget of 326,000 euros and will include the cleaning, reconstruction and waterproofing of the sixteenth-century watchtowers in order to return them to their former glory.

Mayor of Mijas, Josele González, said that the towers are “assets of cultural interest” and are among the most visited sites in Mijas, forming part of its “rich historical heritage”.

“The Calaburras and Torrenueva towers have not been the subject of restoration work for many years, and the actions that we are going to undertake now will demonstrate the commitment of this government team to projects that value the historical heritage of our town,” González explained.

The councillor for Historical Heritage, Laura Moreno, added that the project is of “great magnitude”, and will allow the town hall to enhance its cultural, tourist and social initiatives.

“We are not going to stop until we recover all the historical heritage we have in our municipality, because it is very important to know our history and be able to transmit it to future generations; after all, it is our legacy,” the councillor said.