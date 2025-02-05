Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image of Pablo Ruano in front of the mural that his father designed for the Las Lagunas sports complex. SUR
Last-gasp rescue of a famous mural in Mijas that&#039;s now hidden behind a huge wall
Culture

Last-gasp rescue of a famous mural in Mijas that's now hidden behind a huge wall

It was the deceased artist's family who raised the alarm a few days ago when they were shocked to make the discovery at the Las Lagunas sports complex where building work is going on

Lorena Cádiz

Lorena Cádiz

Mijas

Wednesday, 5 February 2025, 16:16

Pablo Ruano, son of the artist Dámaso Ruano's, has sought accountability from the authorities in Mijas after discovering that decades-old artwork designed by his late father has disappeared behind a wall. The mural designed by the artist, who died in 2014, is some twenty metres long and was created to complement the Las Lagunas sports complex. Despite its size, it has been rendered invisible with the construction of the wall, which had not been announced to nor agreed with Ruano's family.

It should be noted that Dámaso Ruano was awarded a top honour of the city of Malaga and the title of 'adopted son' for serving as a reference in 20th-century contemporary art in the province.

"It was in 2016 that I last went to see the mural and even then I noticed that it was deteriorating, without any maintenance, and that the colours were very faded. So I sent a letter to Mijas town hall, with the original photo of the mural and asked them to take care of it, so that could be returned to its original state. They didn't even answer me," said Pablo Ruano.

The surprise came when, a few days ago, he went back and found that the mural was gone. In its place was a wall. "When I looked carefully, I realised that they had covered it up - they had raised the wall right in front ot it, but the mural was still behind it. I saw that it was damaged and missing pieces," said the artist's son, who immediately sent a new letter to the town hall and shared his complaint on his social media networks.

"It's a beautiful, modern sports mural, and they've 'taken it down' without permission," said Pablo.

His plea for help didn't fall on deaf ears this time, as the town hall has responded. According to municipal sources, the mural was in the area where extension works of the Las Lagunas sports complex were being carried out. These works, which began in 2019 with a project from 2018, have had their ups and downs over time. In the last municipal mandate, a modification of the project was agreed and a new company started work in the area in January 2023.

The wall erected in front of the mural by Dámaso Ruano. SUR

The council's current governing team, which was elected 14-months, distanced themselves from the work and, therefore, from the design of a building project that did not consider Dámaso Ruano’s mural, but rather ignored it. They pointed to the previous PSOE and Cs mandates as responsible for that decision.

However, the town hall said, "this local government team has an unavoidable commitment to preserve the work of art, which forms part of the municipal heritage", and this will be stated in a new contract that will continue works in the area. Likewise, "it should be the will of the local authorities to meet with the artist's family to determine the next step with regard to the mural by the brilliant Dámaso Ruano".

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 The botanical garden that's next door to one of the Costa del Sol's most popular historical monuments
  2. 2 The cost of second thoughts: tattoo removal thrives in Malaga
  3. 3 Butane gas cylinder explosion sparks house fire in Costa del Sol town
  4. 4 Chinese New Year festivities boost Benalmádena's bid to become European capital of Asian tourism
  5. 5 Axarquía villages to be connected via new footpaths
  6. 6 Torremolinos activates emergency committee following heavy rain
  7. 7 Plans for Costa del Sol pilot accommodation cleared for take off
  8. 8 Malaga to take centre stage in Vuelta a Andalucía centenary edition
  9. 9 Study at Marbella International University Centre for UK Degree
  10. 10 Marló launches The Funny Eye: A vivid collection of chairs at Bdhome in Marbella

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para suscriptores.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Last-gasp rescue of a famous mural in Mijas that's now hidden behind a huge wall