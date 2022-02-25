Renault and Nissan dealership to open on improved Mijas Pueblo to Fuengirola road The site is expected to cover 8,000 meters with state of the art facilities, and the project involves upgrading the road

Friday, 25 February 2022, 11:48

I. GELIBTER. Mijas council has said that it has given final planning permission for a large new car dealership complex in an existing building on the Fuengirola to Mijas Pueblo road.

The dealership moving onto the site will be expanding the premises and will sell the Renault and Nissan brands as well as Carsol secondhand stock. In total, the site is expected to cover 8,000 square metres with state-of-the-art facilities, those involved have said. Some land has also been set aside for green space and landscaping.

Mijas council is currently undertaking works to upgrade the road, the A-387 between Fuengirola and the AP-7 motorway, to make it more attractive to out-of-town retail. The plans include adding two new roundabouts to save vehicles having to go the full length of the road in order to turn around.