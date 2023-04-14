Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Registration opens for stallholders wishing to participate in Mijas craft markets

Registration for a stall at the summer markets, which will he located on the Paseo Marítimo del Torreón and in the Plaza de la Tenencia de Alcaldía, can now be made

Friday, 14 April 2023, 09:43

Mijas town hall has announced that the application period for the registration of stalls on the two craft markets that will be installed in the municipality from Friday 2 June is now open. Those interested in operating a stall at the either of the markets, which will be located on the Paseo Marítimo del Torreón (17 stalls), and in the Plaza de la Tenencia de Alcaldía (five stalls), have until Friday 21 April to register.

Registration can be made at the town hall, at the municipal offices in Las Lagunas and La Cala de Mijas, or via the town hall’s website (www.mijas.es).

Traders must declare what kind of products they intend to sell, or the kind of service they want to offer, which can include things like crafts and artisan items, clothing and costume jewellery, art, or African hair braiding or henna tattooing.

The craft markets will run from Friday 2 June until Sunday 1 October from 6.30pm until midnight during the week, and from 11.30am until midnight at weekends and holidays.

Mijas councillor for Public Roads, Nicolás Cruz. SUR

The councillor for Public Roads, Nicolás Cruz, said, “We will take into account the originality of the products that will be put on sale, and applicants must also be up to date with their tax payments and have civil liability insurance.”

