Registration opens for children's archaeology workshops in Fuengirola

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Wednesday, 16 April 2025, 20:01 Compartir

Families wishing to take part in the children's archaeology workshops, which Fuengirola town hall has planned at the Finca del Secretario, can now apply for a place for their children. The workshops will be held on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 April, starting at 11am. Registrations can be made, free of charge, by sending an email to info@meniarestauracion.com indicating in the subject: WORKSHOP.

Each of these activities, which last approximately two hours, includes two experimental archaeology workshops and a guided visit to the Finca del Secretario site.

The workshop on Saturday will be dedicated to children (aged 6 to 14), who will learn about Roman games and late Roman plaques. On Sunday, workshops on early Christian plaques will be held.

The team in charge of teaching these workshops is made up of professionals qualified in heritage conservation and restoration, along with history graduates specialising in archaeology and with extensive experience in educational and informative activities carried out in archaeological sites such as the Roman theatre in Malaga and the Antequera dolmen museum, among others.