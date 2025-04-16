Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Registration opens for children&#039;s archaeology workshops in Fuengirola
Heritage

Registration opens for children's archaeology workshops in Fuengirola

They will take place on 26 and 27 April and will be given by professionals specialised in heritage conservation and restoration

Lorena Cádiz

Fuengirola

Wednesday, 16 April 2025, 20:01

Families wishing to take part in the children's archaeology workshops, which Fuengirola town hall has planned at the Finca del Secretario, can now apply for a place for their children. The workshops will be held on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 April, starting at 11am. Registrations can be made, free of charge, by sending an email to info@meniarestauracion.com indicating in the subject: WORKSHOP.

Each of these activities, which last approximately two hours, includes two experimental archaeology workshops and a guided visit to the Finca del Secretario site.

The workshop on Saturday will be dedicated to children (aged 6 to 14), who will learn about Roman games and late Roman plaques. On Sunday, workshops on early Christian plaques will be held.

The team in charge of teaching these workshops is made up of professionals qualified in heritage conservation and restoration, along with history graduates specialising in archaeology and with extensive experience in educational and informative activities carried out in archaeological sites such as the Roman theatre in Malaga and the Antequera dolmen museum, among others.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Tourist train starts season in Costa del Sol town
  2. 2 Popstar Robbie Williams rocks Malaga CF shirt on city visit
  3. 3 Stoppage-time disaster sends Malaga CF plummeting towards the drop zone
  4. 4 Video: Young driver slapped with eight-month ban and big fine for doing 140 km/h on Malaga fairground
  5. 5 Antoñito set to leave Malaga CF after signing long-term deal with Newcastle United
  6. 6 Holy Week image destroyed by fire on Costa del Sol takes to the streets again
  7. 7 Lifeguard service starts in time for Easter in Costa del Sol town
  8. 8 Spanish cancer association unveils new HQ in eastern Costa del Sol town
  9. 9 Plans advance for new swimming pool and sports pavilion in Costa del Sol town
  10. 10 Discover the Costa del Sol from above: a unique experience with World Aviation Group

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Registration opens for children's archaeology workshops in Fuengirola