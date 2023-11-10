Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Town hall announces the route of the half marathon. SUR
Registration for this weekend's Fuengirola half marathon breaks all records, and this is the route it will take
Registration for this weekend's Fuengirola half marathon breaks all records, and this is the route it will take

Some 1,400 runners have signed up for the 21-kilometre race on Sunday 12 November, with parts of the town centre closed to traffic

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Friday, 10 November 2023, 11:45

Some 1,400 runners have registered for the sixth Fuengirola Half Marathon on Sunday 12 November, the highest number ever to sign up for the race. The runners will be seen off at 10am by the municipal brass band, and will follow a route from the fairground to the Paseo Marítimo, and on to the Torreblanca roundabout, before returning to the fair ground.

For the first time, this year’s race, which also includes a five-kilometre route for children, will include a secure area where runners can leave children between the ages of four and 12 while participating in the race. Several activities have been organised to keep the children occupied, including a treasure hunt.

Another novelty is that the race and ensuing trophy presentation and after-race party will be broadcast live through the town hall’s YouTube channel.

The town hall has pointed out that parts of the town centre will be closed to traffic between the hours of 9.30am and 1pm in order to guarantee the safety of the runners. In addition, the local buses will not be in service, although this will resume once the race is over.

Sports councillor Julio Rodríguez said that a series of measures had been put into place in case runners need medical assistance, including the participation of the SOS Cardiosport, a club whose members carry defibrillators on their bicycles.

