New hours and regulations announced for next year's international fair in Fuengirola

Fuengirola town hall has published information concerning next year’s Feria Internacional de Los Países (international fair), which will take place between 1 and 5 May.

The fair, which will celebrate its 28th year, was announced by tourism councillor José Luis Ponce, who explained that anyone wishing to reserve one of the 33 'casetas' (fairground bars) must register before Tuesday 21 November. Regulations and conditions can be obtained on the council’s website (www.fuengirola.es), or from the municipal tourist office. The councillor pointed out that more than 150 people interested in acquiring one of the 'casetas' attended a meeting held at the town hall last week.

He also highlighted some of the “most significant changes” of this next edition, such as the schedule. Next year, the fair will be open from 1pm until 2am each day, while on Friday and Saturday, the festivities will continue until 4am.

Changes will also be made to the inaugural parade, limiting the number of animals participating in order to adhere to the new Animal Protection Law.