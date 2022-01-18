Proposed new theatre in Fuengirola closer to reality The new cultural facility will include a 400-seat theatre, a 600 square metre exhibition area, and classrooms for workshops and courses in all kinds of cultural and artistic disciplines

Mayor Ana Mula and councillor for culture, Rodrigo Romero, with the five proposals for the new theatre. / SUR

Fuengirola town hall has announced that the proposed new theatre and cultural centre will soon become a reality, after the scheme received five proposals during a contest for ideas that was launched last year.

The new cultural facility, which is one of the electoral commitments of the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, will consist of five floors and will be built on the 1,300 square metre plot of land where the town’s municipal museum is currently located.

A jury made up of several councillors, municipal architects and a representative of the Professional Association of Architects will select the best proposal, the winner of which will receive a cash prize of 17,545 euros.

Intelligent and sustainable building

The mayor declared that the centre will be an “intelligent and sustainable building” that will include a 400-seat theatre, a 600 square metre exhibition area, and classrooms for workshops and courses in all kinds of cultural and artistic disciplines.

"During the current mandate, for reasons we all know, we have had to deal with much more urgent and necessary issues, to the detriment of this kind of project. However, as I have said many times, we have not lost sight of any of them. Soon we will have in our town one more space to host cultural shows and where we can continue training in different artistic disciplines," Mula said.