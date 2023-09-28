'We will rebuild... making it even better than before': Popular Irish bar in Mijas totally gutted by huge fire

Irene Quirante Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

An Irish pub has been burned to the ground after it was gutted by a huge blaze in Mijas in the early hours of this Thursday morning, 28 September.

The Harp Bar, located on Avenida de España in Calahonda , was destroyed by the flames, which startled residents in the area at around 5.20am.

After the alarm was raised, the 112 Andalucía emergency services control room quickly mobilised the fire brigade, as well as the Local Police and Guardia Civil.

Explosions were heard and a huge plume of smoke rose from the fire as emergency services rushed to the scene to try to put out the blaze.

The management of the Harp Bar posted a message on social media following the "terrible incident" and promising "we will rebuild our wonderful little bar and make it even better than before."

The message, in full, read...

"It is with heavy hearts that we share some devastating news. Our beloved Harp Bar has recently experienced a terrible incident, resulting in its destruction by fire. We are truly heartbroken by this unfortunate event, as the Harp Bar held a special place in our hearts and in the community.

"However, we want to assure you that we are not giving up. We are determined to come together as a team and rebuild our wonderful little bar, making it even better than before. Your ongoing support and encouragement mean the world to us, and we are grateful for the outpouring of love we have already received.

"During this challenging time, we will be working tirelessly to assess the damage, plan the rebuilding process, and navigate the necessary steps to bring back the Harp Bar. We promise to keep you updated on our progress and any future developments.

"We want to express our deepest gratitude to all of you who have been a part of our Harp Bar family. Your loyalty and friendship have been invaluable, and we are confident that with your continued support, we will rise from the ashes and create new memories together.

P"lease stay tuned for further updates through our social media page. We appreciate your understanding, patience, and unwavering support during this difficult period.

"Thank you from the bottom of our hearts."