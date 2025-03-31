Police officer shoots and injures suspect during attempted burglary in Mijas

Irene Quirante Malaga Monday, 31 March 2025, 15:25 Compartir

A Local Police officer has shot a suspect in the leg as the latter was fleeing from an attempted burglary at a house in the Mijas Golf residential area on Friday 28 March. According to sources, the officer used his service weapon, after the suspect allegedly threw a crowbar at the patrol and tried to attack them with a screwdriver.

The Mijas Golf area has recently been the scene of various burglaries. As a result, police set up a number of different surveillance operations after locals reported feeling unsafe. When the alarm in one of the houses went off around 9.45pm on Friday, several officers who were on duty were mobilised. They found two thieves of Eastern European origin trying to flee the scene.

A pursuit began, during which several shots were fired. One of them hit one of the suspects in the leg. The police called an ambulance and the individual was taken to the Hospital Costa del Sol in Marbella for treatment.