Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image of the Hospital Costa del Sol, where the suspect was treated. SUR
Police officer shoots and injures suspect during attempted burglary in Mijas
Crime

Police officer shoots and injures suspect during attempted burglary in Mijas

According to sources, the law enforcer used his service weapon, after the suspect allegedly threw a crowbar at the patrol and tried to attack them with a screwdriver

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Monday, 31 March 2025, 15:25

A Local Police officer has shot a suspect in the leg as the latter was fleeing from an attempted burglary at a house in the Mijas Golf residential area on Friday 28 March. According to sources, the officer used his service weapon, after the suspect allegedly threw a crowbar at the patrol and tried to attack them with a screwdriver.

The Mijas Golf area has recently been the scene of various burglaries. As a result, police set up a number of different surveillance operations after locals reported feeling unsafe. When the alarm in one of the houses went off around 9.45pm on Friday, several officers who were on duty were mobilised. They found two thieves of Eastern European origin trying to flee the scene.

A pursuit began, during which several shots were fired. One of them hit one of the suspects in the leg. The police called an ambulance and the individual was taken to the Hospital Costa del Sol in Marbella for treatment.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Junta to promote Ronda more to reduce the effects of severed connection with the Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Shopkeepers in Mijas Pueblo up in arms at low emission zone
  3. 3 Checks and repairs after wettest March in 20 years on the Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Pony allegedly stolen from owner in UK turns up in Andalucía
  5. 5 Popular Costa del Sol tourist attraction dives into the importance of the sea in prehistory
  6. 6 A farewell to arms
  7. 7 Join the armies
  8. 8 The great unravelling
  9. 9 Golden Mile beachside readied for development
  10. 10 Torremolinos takes stock of first month with its ZBE low emissions zone up and running

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Police officer shoots and injures suspect during attempted burglary in Mijas