Police smash Costa del Sol-based gang that sent drugs to EU countries via local courier companies

Europa Press Malaga Tuesday, 27 February 2024, 15:10 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Police have smashed a Costa del Sol-based gang which allegedly sent drugs to other European countries through courier companies from Malaga province.

The Guardia Civil in Mijas launched an investigation last summer when officers first became aware of a gang which was allegedly sending various drugs, mainly hashish, to other EU countries in parcels.

Following surveillance, investigators determined drugs were being stored at one of the courier companies. In addition to sending drugs, they were also stored onsite until they were sent hidden in containers with furniture.

Members of the gang were allegedly hiding in a hotel complex located in Estepona at the time. Police then intercepted a van which deposited several large boxes in one of the courier companies and found 20 boxes perfectly packed as household goods. Officers seized 389 kilograms of hashish inside the boxes. In a search of the same company, officers seized 123 grams of marijuana buds, 17 grams of MDMA and 20 grams of cocaine.

Three people of British, Swedish and Thai nationality were arrested, while three others are under investigation. Those detained have already been brought before the courts and handed prison sentences.