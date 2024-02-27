Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Police smash Costa del Sol-based gang that sent drugs to EU countries via local courier companies
Crime

Police smash Costa del Sol-based gang that sent drugs to EU countries via local courier companies

Three people of British, Swedish and Thai nationality were arrested as part of Operation Carpenter, while three others remain under investigation

Europa Press

Malaga

Tuesday, 27 February 2024, 15:10

Compartir

Police have smashed a Costa del Sol-based gang which allegedly sent drugs to other European countries through courier companies from Malaga province.

The Guardia Civil in Mijas launched an investigation last summer when officers first became aware of a gang which was allegedly sending various drugs, mainly hashish, to other EU countries in parcels.

Following surveillance, investigators determined drugs were being stored at one of the courier companies. In addition to sending drugs, they were also stored onsite until they were sent hidden in containers with furniture.

Members of the gang were allegedly hiding in a hotel complex located in Estepona at the time. Police then intercepted a van which deposited several large boxes in one of the courier companies and found 20 boxes perfectly packed as household goods. Officers seized 389 kilograms of hashish inside the boxes. In a search of the same company, officers seized 123 grams of marijuana buds, 17 grams of MDMA and 20 grams of cocaine.

Three people of British, Swedish and Thai nationality were arrested, while three others are under investigation. Those detained have already been brought before the courts and handed prison sentences.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Hotel prices on Costa del Sol reach record highs with rates much higher than Spain's national average
  2. 2 Almost 50 people investigated for breaking property planning laws across Malaga province
  3. 3 No dog beach for Benalmádena again this summer as legal row rumbles on
  4. 4 Senior citizens invited to enjoy free day out at Bioparc Fuengirola with their grandchildren
  5. 5 World Pistachio Day is marked today, 26 February
  6. 6 Seville plans to start charging entrance fee to city's iconic Plaza de España tourist hotspot
  7. 7 More than 30 people investigated for cruelty in Malaga province after animals found living in 'deplorable' conditions
  8. 8 Police arrest fake shaman who tricked women in Marbella into working as prostitutes in 'prison-like' conditions
  9. 9 Goal-hungry Malaga CF extend good recent run
  10. 10 Making the move to the Costa del Sol

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad