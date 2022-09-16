Project to create new leisure and recreational park in Fuengirola put out to tender The plan for the 12,000-square-metre park includes the creation of a picnic and barbecue area, a 20-metre zip line and a large plaza where concerts, shows and activities can be staged

Mayor Ana Mula (C) views the plans of the proposed new leisure area. / SUR

As part of its urban ecology strengthening plan, Fuengirola town hall has announced a new project to transform the Parque Natural into a leisure and recreational area.

The proposed plan for 12,000-square-metre park, which is located between the A-7 motorway and the Parque Fluvial, includes the planting of fourteen new varieties of plant species, along with the installation of a picnic and barbecue area, a 20-metre zipline, a children’s playground and a large plaza where concerts, shows and activities can be staged.

The project contemplates the installation of photovoltaic panels that will supply the new LED lighting system, as well as a sustainable drainage system that will capture rain water to irrigate the flora.

The new park was announced on Wednesday by the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, who said that the town hall is “committed” to promoting new green areas in the town, as well as improving existing ones.

“The objective of this project is to reintegrate the space into the urban and ecological map of our town through the creation of a modern space with greater richness of plant species, and with elements for the leisure and enjoyment of all residents and visitors,” Mula said.

The project was put out to tender this week and interested companies have until Wednesday 28 September to submit a proposal.