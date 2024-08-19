A pair of the largest otter species in the world arrive at Bioparc Fuengirola

SUR Fuengirola Monday, 19 August 2024, 21:39 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Bioparc Fuengirola is just fresh off announcing the opening of its new and latest extension, a space which recreates the jungles of central and southern America. The new area is inhabited by some of the most endangered species of central and South America. Sloths, birds, fish and small primates can be seen in this new space, and now, the largest otters in the world.

The Costa del Sol animal park now has two giant otters in residence, a mammal also known as the 'river wolf'. The female and male specimens have been given the names Umi and Bruno. They come from the zoos of Madrid and Leipzig, parks that form part of the European giant otter conservation programme coordinated by the EAZA.

These young mammals, which will reach up to 30kgs, have one of the largest facilities in the new extension of the popular Costa del Sol animal park, an area of 270 square metres which has all the necessary resources to guarantee their welfare.

The peculiarities of this large mammal native to South America, specifically the Amazon basin, are many, but its physique and vocal capabilities make it particularly curious. "Giant otters have a great variety of sounds, they can have up to 33 vocalisations, which makes them one of the most vocal species in the world. In addition, there are some notable physical peculiarities that facilitate their adaptation to water: completely webbed feet and a very flat tail, together with a way of moving similar to that of seals," pointed out Jesús Recuero, technical and veterinary director at Bioparc Fuengirola.

In the past 25 years, the giant otter population has declined by 50%. It is expected to decline again in the coming years.

Its almost two-metre length and charismatic behaviour have not prevented it from becoming one of the most endangered species in South America with habitat destruction threatening its extinction. Institutions such as the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) pointed out that phenomena such as logging and the degradation of its environment have caused a population decline of more than 50% in the past 25 years and, according to current trends, are suspected to lead to a future reduction of more than 50% in the size of the population in the next 25 years. The wild population is no more than 7,000.

It is estimated that the Amazon rainforest will shrink by 40% by 2030. This could be enough to cause a sharp decline in overall population numbers.