Night of cultural activities to boost local economy in Fuengirola La Noche Viva Fuengirola will present live music and dance, cultural workshops and exhibitions in locations around the town

As part of its plan to boost the local economy and help the recovery of commercial activity during the summer, Fuengirola town hall has organised a series of events that will take place in different locations around the town on Saturday 6 August.

La Noche Viva Fuengirola will present live music and dance, cultural workshops, and exhibitions, along with a ‘free expression zone’ where youngster can demonstrate their skills with urban street art, break dancing and mime, among other things.

The activities, which will begin from 9pm, will include a performance by Eurovision contestant, Anabel Conde, in Plaza de la Constitución; a LBGT Divas Show in the port; family cinema and children's entertainment in the Plaza de la Hispanidad; and a Star Wars-theme fancy dress party in Plaza Pedro Cuevas.

Other activities will be held in Plaza de España, Plaza Punta Umbría, Plaza Reyes Católicos, Calle San Antonio and Calle España.

In order to facilitate mobility in the town, the urban bus service will be free between 9pm and 3am, while parking fees in public car parks will be reduced by 50 per cent.

“It is a varied program for all audiences, with which we hope to achieve what is expected, which is to have fun, but at the same time, visit and consume in the establishments in the areas where the events take place,” councillor for Commerce, Javier García Lara, said.

For a full schedule of events, see www.fuengirola.es