The show will present a night of magic and illusion. SUR
A night of magic and illusion to benefit children suffering with cancer on the Costa del Sol
The municipal theatre in Mijas will host 'The magic of life' to raise funds for the AVOI and Cudeca cancer charities on Thursday 27 February

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Friday, 14 February 2025, 12:21

Mijas town hall will host a “great magic show” in favour of AVOI and the Cudeca Foundation at the Manuel España theatre on Thursday 27 February. The show, 'The magic of life', was announced by culture councillor Juan Carlos Maldonado, who said, "AVOI and Cudeca do a commendable job and therefore we have to help them to continue developing their work. I call on the residents of Mijas to show their support once again, in this case helping children suffering from cancer."

The show will be presented by the Spanish magician Miguel Muñoz, who is also a circus artist and actor. Winning the 2018 World Grand Prix for Magic, Muñoz is considered one of the best magicians and illusionists of his generation.

The event, which starts at 6.30pm, will also include the participation of comedian Dany Danielo, whose family show includes a range of theatrical resources and music; and Kayto, who combines magic with his facets as a clown, musician and actor.

Juan Carmona, President of AVOI, explained that the two cancer charities are collaborating with this initiative. "It is a way of carrying out the different paediatric projects that we develop, for which we need funds to continue,” he said.

Tickets are available from www.entradium.com

