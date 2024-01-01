New Year's Eve fire in Mijas declared 'controlled' after homes evacuated, in photos and videos

Cristina Vallejo Malaga Monday, 1 January 2024, 14:44 | Updated 14:49h. Compartir Copiar enlace

A serious fire broke out on New Year's Eve in Mijas on the Costa del Sol. At around half past one in the morning, the mayor of the town, Ana Mata, reported via her X profile on social media that work was being carried out to extinguish a fire that had broken out in the Lomas del Flamenco and Los Pedregales area. Mata also stated that some of the most populated areas were being evacuated. In the early hours of the morning of 1 January 2024, 112 Andalucía sources told SUR that a total of ten residents from a block of apartments had been evacuated to safety but had already returned to their homes.

Trabajamos en la extinción del #IFMijas (Málaga).



MEDIOS:

2 grupos de bomberos forestales

2 vehículos pesados de extinción pic.twitter.com/vzGhB5vz4O — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) January 1, 2024

The Junta's specialist wildfire brigade, Plan Infoca, explained to SUR that they had received notification of the fire at half past midnight. As well as Infoca's own resources, Malaga provincial brigade firefighters attended with crews from Mijas, Fuengirola, Benalmádena and Marbella.

At around three o'clock in the morning, Infoca reported that the fire had evolved favourably - sources told SUR that this had been the case since half past two in the morning - and that its crews were continuing to work on the area to stabilise the fire. This was the situation in the early hours of the morning, until it was considered to be under control at around nine o'clock in the morning. There are still firefighters in the area and it is hoped that the fire will be fully extinguished by the end of the day.

ACTUALIZAMOS #IFMijas [CONTROLADO]. A esta hora, los compañeros realizan vigilancia, localización, remate y liquidación en las zonas que tienen todavía puntos calientes. Permaneceran asignados con esa labor en el día de hoy:

2 grupos de bomberos forestales

2 autobombas pic.twitter.com/ek5pQh3Qbv — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) January 1, 2024

It remains to be determined whether it was a forest fire or an urban fire, given that the area where the fire broke out is known for its local golf courses. The causes of the fire also need to be determined. One of the theories being considered is that the fire may have occurred as a result of the celebrations for the start of the new year, and the result of a firework. However, this is still subject to the final conclusions of the investigation.