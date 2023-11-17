New superstore in Mijas Costa to create 100 jobs

Lorena Cádiz Mijas. Compartir Copiar enlace

Mijas now has its second Carrefour hypermarket. Costasol de Hipermercados opened the new store in La Cala de Mijas on Wednesday, the group's fifth Carrefour hypermarket it manages in the province of Malaga.

The opening of this new store means the creation of a hundred direct and indirect jobs, the vast majority of them for Mijas residents, the general director of Costasol de Hipermercados, Aurelio Martín, stated during the opening ceremony. For now, the first phase of the store has been put into operation, covering 2,500 square metres of floor space. However, the company expects that by the end of 2024 the sales area will reach 5,000 square metres, creating "the largest commercial space in Mijas".

This new Carrefour in Mijas, located on Avenida Mare Nostrum, has 500 parking spaces, 60 per cent of them covered, and offers around 21,000 products, both food and other ranges.

The director of expansion at Carrefour, Ignacio Luis Cobo Ballesteros, who also took part in the opening event, highlighted the presence of more than 500 local products, acquired through 74 suppliers in Malaga province.

The president of Andalusian business confederation CEA, Javier González de Lara, valued the contribution of Aurelio Martín. "Business owners like Aurelio make our land great," he said and highlighted that Costasol de Hipermercados is a "company that after four decades continues to generate wealth and employment for our province".

The store opening was also attended by the new mayor of Mijas, Ana Mata. She spoke of the importance of public-private collaboration and offered all help possible "to those who want to invest in our area".