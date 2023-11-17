Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Mijas mayor Ana Mata at the opening of the new retail space. L. Cádiz
New superstore in Mijas Costa to create 100 jobs
Retail

New superstore in Mijas Costa to create 100 jobs

The 2,500-square-metre first phase of the new Carrefour hypermarket is open and the forecast is that within a year it will be double that size

Lorena Cádiz

Mijas.

Friday, 17 November 2023, 13:35

Compartir

Mijas now has its second Carrefour hypermarket. Costasol de Hipermercados opened the new store in La Cala de Mijas on Wednesday, the group's fifth Carrefour hypermarket it manages in the province of Malaga.

The opening of this new store means the creation of a hundred direct and indirect jobs, the vast majority of them for Mijas residents, the general director of Costasol de Hipermercados, Aurelio Martín, stated during the opening ceremony. For now, the first phase of the store has been put into operation, covering 2,500 square metres of floor space. However, the company expects that by the end of 2024 the sales area will reach 5,000 square metres, creating "the largest commercial space in Mijas".

This new Carrefour in Mijas, located on Avenida Mare Nostrum, has 500 parking spaces, 60 per cent of them covered, and offers around 21,000 products, both food and other ranges.

The director of expansion at Carrefour, Ignacio Luis Cobo Ballesteros, who also took part in the opening event, highlighted the presence of more than 500 local products, acquired through 74 suppliers in Malaga province.

The president of Andalusian business confederation CEA, Javier González de Lara, valued the contribution of Aurelio Martín. "Business owners like Aurelio make our land great," he said and highlighted that Costasol de Hipermercados is a "company that after four decades continues to generate wealth and employment for our province".

The store opening was also attended by the new mayor of Mijas, Ana Mata. She spoke of the importance of public-private collaboration and offered all help possible "to those who want to invest in our area".

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Watch the strange sight as thousands of fish seek refuge near Costa del Sol landmark
  2. 2 MPs vote in Pedro Sánchez as Spain's PM again
  3. 3 Adventurous 4.5-million-euro transformation project for Benalmádena marina unveiled
  4. 4 Ten arrests as far-right riots again after re-election of PSOE's Pedro Sánchez as Spain's PM
  5. 5 Blues night brings together two of the coast's most celebrated acts
  6. 6 Marbella's municipal budget set to increase by 10 per cent in 2024
  7. 7 Pedro Sánchez pledges his office as PM before Spain's King Felipe VI
  8. 8 A quarter of homes don't earn enough to make ends meet, Bank of Spain says
  9. 9 Andalucía hosts Latin Grammy Awards, the first time they've been held outside the United States
  10. 10 The Costa del Sol has Spain's fastest-growing airport

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad