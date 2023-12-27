New piece of urban artwork completes the mural route in Fuengirola

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Wednesday, 27 December 2023, 10:55 Compartir Copiar enlace

The final piece of urban art to complete the new mural route in the El Boquetillo district of Fuengirola was unveiled on Tuesday. The colourful piece, which was created by artist Alejandro Bermejo, is located in the Pasaje María Barranco and maintains the theme of the town’s connection to the sea.

The Paseo de los Murales was officially opened last month and consisted of 17 large-scale murals painted on the facades of buildings in the area. The murals, included within the town hall’s Edusi project, have been installed mainly in Calles Valladolid and La Paz, along with a huge mural painted around the entire exterior of the indoor market.

The new piece, which features a large turtle and a school of fish, was announced by Carmen Díaz, the councillor responsible for the Edusi project, who said, “This is the last instalment of the beautification project in this area. This was made possible because we had funds left over from the Edusi project, which ends on 31 December. We hope that the residents and visitors will like it.”

The locally-born creator, who uses the artistic name of Not Japi, began graffitiing at the age of ten and soon evolved and adapted his work. He has a Master's degree in 3D animation and also worked as a tattooist for more than ten years.