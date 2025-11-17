New lifeguard service in Mijas will be the 'best on the Costa del Sol'

José Carlos García Mijas Monday, 17 November 2025, 12:35 Share

Mijas town hall has awarded the lifeguard contract for the next two years (with possible extensions up to four) for an amount of 1.5 million euros per year. Around 90 workers, drones, a rescue buggy and a loudspeaker system for emergencies are its main features.

The Mijas coastline, which holds official accessibility and environmental sustainability certifications, must have year-round surveillance in order to maintain these competitive advantages, according to beaches councillor Daniel Gómez, who said the town now has “the best lifeguard service on the Costa del Sol”.

Lifeguards will have a medical and rescue buggy and three jet skis, along with a public address system

The service consists of surveillance, lifeguards, first aid, medical care, assisted bathing for people with reduced mobility or disabilities and prevention and rescue using drones. All these services, provided by Socorrismo Málaga, will be employed on all beaches within the municipal area, covering approximately 12 kilometres from Calahonda to El Ejido.

All personnel (62 permanent and 24 support staff) must hold the required qualifications and the relevant training courses appropriate to their duties. Healthcare personnel must certify their specific training in emergency and urgent medical care.

Public address system and timetables

Among the main new features of the contract is the introduction of a public address system for the beaches to manage any incident. Pre-recorded messages in different languages will be broadcast as required, agreed in advance with the beaches department. In addition to drone surveillance, there will also be a medical and rescue buggy and three jet skis.

This service will run daily from 1 June to 30 September between 11am and 8pm. During Easter week, it will operate from 12pm until 7pm; while in May and October, the service will be provided at weekends from 11am until 7pm.

Between November and the start of Easter, two lifeguards will patrol the coastal path on bicycles every weekend (11am to 7pm), equipped with defibrillators and marine rescue gear.

The Mijas coastline recently renewed its certifications for quality, sustainability - Blue Flags, Blue Trail, and Blue Centre, the only one in Malaga province. This summer, Mijas had Blue Flags in La Cala, El Bombo, Riviera, La Luna-Royal beach and El Chaparral (the first four with a certificate of universal accessibility) and had nine beaches with the 'Q' for Quality.