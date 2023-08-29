Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

SUR
New hypermarket opening soon to create 140 jobs in La Cala de Mijas
Retail

The town's mayor, Josele González, has announced the opening of the municipality’s second Carrefour, which is due to open in November

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Tuesday, 29 August 2023, 17:24

Mayor of Mijas, Josele González, and the local councillor for Employment Development, Juan Carlos Maldonado, held a meeting on Monday with the owner of Costa Sol Hypermarkets, Aurelio Martín, to announce the opening in November of a new Carrefour in La Cala de Mijas. The hypermarket, the second to open in the municipality, will offer 140 job opportunities through an agreement signed in 2018, when the first Carrefour opened in Las Lagunas district.

González pointed out that the initial recruitment campaign is now open for the pre-selection of candidates. The mayor explained that unemployed people who are interested in applying for the positions that are not registered on the job exchange should contact the department of employment promotion.

González (2L) during the meeting with Aurelio Martín (2R). SUR

“This agreement has given rise to very important actions from the point of view of training and improving the employability of Mijas job seekers. We are already working on the pre-selection of candidates, although the final staff decision will be made by the company itself,” he said.

The project will be developed in two phases: the first, which will open in the second half of November, will consist of a 2,500-square-metre supermarket area, and 500 parking spaces, five of which are for people with disabilities, with 14 spaces for the fast recharging of electric cars.

The second phase will include the installation of individual high-street brand commercial establishments.

