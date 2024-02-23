Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Section where the new walkway will be located, with the beach bar in the background. L.C.
New coastal path footbridge to connect Benalmádena and Fuengirola

New coastal path footbridge to connect Benalmádena and Fuengirola

This section of the Senda Litoral, between Paseo Rey de España and Playa Carvajal, has caused access problems to pedestrians for many years

Lorena Cádiz

Friday, 23 February 2024, 12:44

A wooden walkway 15 metres long and more than two metres wide will cross the municipal boundary between Benalmádena and Fuengirola, linking the two towns. The new footbridge will be installed at the mouth of the El Jardín stream in Carvajal.

The work, which includes the installation of a ramp to facilitate access from the promenade to the walkway, has been put out to tender, and companies have until Monday 4 March to submit their proposals.

The walkway, which is part of the Senda Litoral coastal path project, will be financed by the provincial authority and has a budget of 114,895.32 euros, and an execution period of four months.

This section of the coastal path, between Paseo Rey de España and Playa Carvajal, has caused access problems to pedestrians for many years, and Fuengirola council claims the bridge will finally solve this problem.

However, the work has highlighted another problem that exists in this area: the illegal occupation of the La Piedra beach bar.

Possible demolition

The ‘chiringuito’, which is located next to where the bridge will be located and where the coastal path will run, has been occupied by a squatter for seven years. Benalmádena town hall is awaiting the outcome of a court case against the occupant. Councillor for beaches Presi Aguilera explained that the ruling could result in the possible demolition of the bar.

Benalmádena town hall has announced that it is also working on a separate project on another section of the Senda Litoral to connect Playa Malapesquera the Puerto Marina.

