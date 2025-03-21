Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

PP representatives in front of the entrance to the Cercanías station in the centre of Fuengirola. SUR
Local politicians highlight breakdowns of escalators and lifts at Fuengirola train stations
Railways

Local politicians highlight breakdowns of escalators and lifts at Fuengirola train stations

Spain's conservative party (PP) denounces the left-headed central government's lack of action in maintaining the railway facilities in one of Malaga's most important tourist towns

Lorena Cádiz

Lorena Cádiz

Fuengirola

Friday, 21 March 2025, 14:56

The Cercanías (short-distance) train station facilities in Fuengirola, which connect the town to Malaga, have recently seen a spate of technical faults and breakdowns.

Currently, there are accessibility problems at the central station, caused by escalator breakdowns. The main entrance has also been closed for several days, which affects people with reduced mobility. In addition, the Los Boliches station has had a broken lift for a few months now.

Spain's conservative party (PP) accuses the central government of lack of action and maintenance in a town with daily commuters and a great deal of tourist activity. PP's general secretary Carmen Díaz and deputy secretary Francisco José Martín stated that "numerous citizens have complained about the situation".

The Fuengirola-Malaga commuter train line exceeds 11.5 million users per year. "Many of them are tourists, but we shouldn't forget Fuengirola's locals who commute to other towns for work," said PP's representatives.

