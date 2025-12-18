Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

112 incident

Crash on A-7 motorway causes eight kilometres of traffic tailbacks on the Costa del Sol

A collision involving three cars and a motorbike this Thursday afternoon forced the closure of one of the lanes of the key coastal road in Fuengirola

Enrique Miranda

Enrique Miranda

Malaga

Thursday, 18 December 2025, 18:51

An accident involving several vehicles on the A-7 motorway on the Costa del Sol has caused major delays on one of the main traffic routes in Malaga province this Thursday afternoon. According to information from the DGT road authority's control centre, a collision involving three cars and a motorbike forced the closure of one of the lanes of the dual-carriageway section resulting in traffic jams stretching back up to eight kilometres.

The accident happened at kilometre 1016 of the road, in the municipality of Fuengirola, near the Miramar shopping centre, at around 3pm. Emergency services rushed to the scene to attend to some of the occupants of the vehicles, but for the moment it is not known how serious the incident was.

The traffic delays built in the hour or so before the vehicles were removed, and stretched back between kilometre 1024 and 1016, in the direction of Malaga.

In addition, another accident in Malaga this morning caused another three kilometres of traffic jams at the entrance to the city. It happened at kilometre point 6 of the MA-20 motorway and the right lane had to be cut off at the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos. Some three kilometres of traffic tailbacks were recorded, before the accident scene was cleared.

