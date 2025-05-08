Missing tourist last seen near toll area on Costa del Sol motorway found dead

Irene Quirante Malaga Thursday, 8 May 2025, 18:26 | Updated 18:37h. Compartir

The search for the Polish tourist who went missing on Saturday in the vicinity of the AP-7 motorway toll toll in Mijas has ended with the worst possible outcome. Patryk Kósciowski, aged 31, was found dead this Thursday, police sources confirmed to SUR. The body, at least outwardly, showed no signs of violence.

The young man's family and friends had not heard from him since the early hours of Saturday morning, when he apparently got out of the car in which he was travelling with his fiancée at the AP-7 toll in Mijas. His phone stopped emitting a signal at around four o'clock that same morning.

A few hours later, when his close circle saw that he had not reappeared, his disappearance was reported to the National Police, and the investigation was taken over by the Guardia Civil.

SOS Desaparecidos missing persons association also issued an alert and a poster with the tourist's photograph in an attempt to locate him.

Kósciowsk had travelled to the Costa del Sol with his fiancé and the couple were staying in a hotel in Marbella. They were supposed to fly back home on Monday. After an apparent argument between them, he got out of the car to walk back to the hotel. His telephone had stopped working at about four in the morning on the same night.