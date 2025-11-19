Costa del Sol shopping centre to raise awareness of black dog syndrome

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Wednesday, 19 November 2025, 10:08 Share

The Miramar shopping centre in Fuengirola, in collaboration with the Malaga-based animal rescue organisation Animal Domus, has launched its Black Pet Day campaign for the second consecutive year. Until Sunday 30 November, the shopping centre is reimagining the popular Black Friday as a campaign to raise awareness about pet adoption, especially for animals with black fur.

Leyre Olabarría, from Animal Domus, said that black dog syndrome is a reality affecting not only dogs, but also cats. “It is a real phenomenon that occurs in many shelters and rescue organisations, where black-coloured animals - especially large black dogs - have a lower chance of being adopted.”

This is why Miramar will once again carry out the Black Dog Challenge, hoping to replicate the success of last year’s edition, in which homes were found for all the animals. Olabarría said that Animal Domus aims this year “to continue breaking myths and giving visibility to black-coated dogs, showing that their colour should not be an obstacle to finding a home”.

During the initiative, visitors can enjoy a photography exhibition presenting the stories of animals that have passed through Animal Domus and are currently looking for a family. Between the 28 and 30 November (12pm to 8pm), staff from Animal Domus will provide information about the adoption process and introduce animals to potential adoptive families in the marquee located in the shopping centre’s outdoor car park. Among the objectives set by the shelter for this edition are raising awareness and increasing adoption numbers. “We want this second year at Miramar to result in more adoptions and a more conscious and empathetic society,” Olabarría said.

Commitment

The rescue organisation emphasises the importance of commitment when adopting an animal. "Adoptive families must bear in mind that the decision to adopt requires responsibility, as animals need time, care, veterinary attention and lifelong commitment."

For Miramar, the Black Pet Day campaign represents a core commitment. According to Sandra Iglesias, Miramar’s marketing director, “This initiative strengthens our commitment to social causes, helping us continue to make a positive impact in the province of Malaga. We want Black Friday to be different at Miramar, especially for all these animals whose lives we’d like to change by providing them with a home, just as we did last year.”

In addition to the campaign itself, Miramar will donate 1,000 euros worth of specialist food for animals with digestive needs to Animal Domus.