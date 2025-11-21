Mijas-based Danish artist to host her second exhibition on Costa del Sol

Tony Bryant Mijas Friday, 21 November 2025, 08:17 Share

After finishing as coordinator of the foreigners’ department in Mijas town hall, Anette Skou has dedicated most of her free time to making terracotta sculptures. The results of this work can be seen in her new exhibition, The World of Ana II, which will run from 28 November to 26 December at the Escandi Design space in Mijas. The sculptures are unique pieces made of stoneware, black and white clay, maintaining their natural colour after firing, while others have colours of natural pigments and acrylics.

“When I go to work in my studio, I never know exactly what will emerge, as I rarely prepare preliminary sketches. Automatically and naturally, the most unexpected figures appear, always imbued with poetic messages,” the artist explained.

In doing so, Skou explains that she is returning to an early calling. “As a teenager I planned to study Fine Arts in my native Denmark, but due to life’s circumstances I settled here, and until now, I haven’t had enough time to devote to creating,” she said.

Art with a charitable purpose

The exhibition also has a distinctly charitable focus. Ten per cent of the sales of the sculptures and items from Escandi Design made during the opening will be donated to the food bank project in Mijas run by Soroptimist International Costa del Sol, an organisation with which the artist actively collaborates.

The inauguration of the exhibition takes place on Friday 28 November between from 5pm and 9pm and will feature live music by Morton and Green.