Mijas welcomes Christmas with 3.5 million lights Carol singing, concerts and the Father Christmas Village are some of the activities programmed in the town for the coming season

Lorena Cádiz Tuesday, 5 December 2023, 18:43 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Some 3.5 million LED lights now illuminate more than 30 streets, squares and roundabouts in Mijas, as well as in municipal buildings in Mijas Pueblo, Las Lagunas and La Cala. Since last Friday 1 December the Christmas lights have been up in the town, after a switch-on ceremony in which the mayor, Ana Mata, wished all residents a happy festive season.

Mijas has programmed a multitude of activities for this festive season, spread over Las Lagunas, Mijas Pueblo and Mijas Costa, which started last weekend with the Christmas 'merienda' organised by the town hall in collaboration with local associations. A total of 38 associations took part in the event, held at Cortijo Don Elías, and the musical entertainment was provided by two Spanish carol groups (El Camorro and La Paz) and the Unión del Cante choir.

There will be more occasions to enjoy the traditional carol singing. The Plaza Virgen de la Peña will have a marquee with a stage where groups from the municipality and other parts of the province will perform to liven up the festivities. The 38th Certamen de Pastorales Villa de Mijas, a traditional Spanish carol singing event, will be held there on 17 December at 12 noon.

Also, on 16 of December, at 7pm, the Mijas marching band will play in the Plaza Virgen de la Peña.

For the little ones there will be a Father Christmas village, open from 4pm in Plaza Virgen de La Peña (19 December), Parque La Butibamba - La Cala (20 December) and Parque de Andalucía - Las Lagunas (21 December), as well as the Ciudad de Navidad, with the royal postman collecting letters to the Three Kings in the same places but on 26, 27 and 28 December, respectively.

And, to round off the season, on 5 January the Three Wise Men's cavalcade will pass along the following routes:

In Mijas Pueblo it will start at 4.30pm from Avenida Virgen de la Peña, continue along Avenida de Méjico, Calle Málaga, Calle Carril, Calle Coín, Calle Barrio Santana, Plaza Siete Caños, Calle Barrio Santana, Calle Coín, Plaza de la Constitución, Avenida del Compás and finish in Plaza Virgen de la Peña.

In La Cala de Mijas the parade will start at 5pm from the Boulevard outside the cultural centre, continuing along Calle Torremolinos, Torreón, Calle Marbella and Calle Cártama and finishing in the Butibamba park.

As far as Las Lagunas is concerned, the parade will start at 5.30pm from the Mijas water park and will continue along San Cristóbal, San Bartolomé, San Javier, La Unión, Avenida de Mijas, the Ford roundabout, Calle Santa Laura, Calle Santa Gema, Camino de Campanales, Avenida de Mijas, Camino del Albero and Calle Antonio Machado, to finish at Avenida Miguel Hernández.