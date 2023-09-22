Mijas underground car park will benefit residents and businesses

Sections
Lorena Cádiz
Mijas
Friday, 22 September 2023, 13:15
The Los Santos neighbourhood in Las Lagunas (Mijas) is preparing for the start of works on a four-storey underground car park with 234 spaces which will begin in October.
It will respond to the needs in the area with 745 homes and almost 3,000 residents that has outgrown the surface parking.
The project will cost 15.7 million euros and be ready in 18 months.
"In addition to benefiting local residents, who can request a space in the new car park, it will be a boost for the nearly one hundred businesses in the area, since customers will be able to park in a third of the spaces reserved for them," according to local councillor José Carlos Martín.
The car park will occupy most of the Plaza de la Cala and require a complex "mine construction" technique to avoid damage to neighbouring property.
