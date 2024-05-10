Mijas town hall to stop water leaks in two areas

Lorena Cádiz Mijas Friday, 10 May 2024, 13:39 Compartir Copiar enlace

Mijas council has agreed to put an end to water-supply problems in the El Coto area of Las Lagunas and Doña Pilar area on the Mijas Pueblo road. The poor state of the pipes has been a constant problem to the some 450 people living across these two areas. The total estimated cost of the work will be 690,469 euros. Much of the drinking water supply disappears through leaks.