Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Work has started. SUR
Mijas town hall to stop water leaks in two areas
Infrastructure

Mijas town hall to stop water leaks in two areas

The council has agreed to put an end to water-supply problems in the El Coto area of Las Lagunas and Doña Pilar area on the Mijas Pueblo road

Lorena Cádiz

Mijas

Friday, 10 May 2024, 13:39

Compartir

Mijas council has agreed to put an end to water-supply problems in the El Coto area of Las Lagunas and Doña Pilar area on the Mijas Pueblo road. The poor state of the pipes has been a constant problem to the some 450 people living across these two areas. The total estimated cost of the work will be 690,469 euros. Much of the drinking water supply disappears through leaks.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town loses out on 9.2 million euros in funding for improvements to water supply
  2. 2 Why were there so many drones flying over Spain's Vélez-Málaga today?
  3. 3 A wine and cheese festival on the Costa del Sol? Yes please!
  4. 4 Tickets go on sale for Davis Cup tennis finals in Malaga
  5. 5 Malaga province olive trees no longer in the running for Unesco World Heritage recognition
  6. 6 Watch: Eurovision 2024 %u2013 'Zorra' song divides Spain
  7. 7 As opening date is announced, around 40% of long-term spaces in new Benalmádena car park already snapped up
  8. 8 Premium Clinic incorporates innovative robotic surgery techniques
  9. 9 This is where you can try craft beer on the Costa del Sol this weekend
  10. 10 Cosmetics company Rituals opens at Costa del Sol shopping centre

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad