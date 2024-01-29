Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The councillor at one of the bus stops with a new litter bin. SUR
Mijas town hall rolls out new litter bins at bus stops along A-7 dual carriageway
The council said that the installation of 29 “letterbox style” bins is part of its campaign to help keep the municipality clean and tidy

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Monday, 29 January 2024, 09:41

Mijas town hall has begun replacing all of the litter bins located at bus stops on the A-7 dual carriageway with “letterbox style” bins as part of its campaign to help keep the municipality clean and tidy.

The council said that the installation of 29 new containers with a top cover and an ashtray began last week.

The bins will be installed on the bus shelters along the A-7 as it passes through the municipality, from the area on the border with Fuengirola to the border with Marbella.

Councillor for the Operational Services, Daniel Gómez Teruel, said that the changing of bags will be carried out daily by municipal workers in order to prevent rubbish from accumulating.

“The old rubbish bins had no top, so when it was windy all the rubbish was blown all over the streets, so we are installing bins with an opening to avoid this problem,” the councillor explained.

