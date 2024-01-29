Mijas town hall rolls out new litter bins at bus stops along A-7 dual carriageway

The councillor at one of the bus stops with a new litter bin.

Tony Bryant Mijas Monday, 29 January 2024, 09:41 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Mijas town hall has begun replacing all of the litter bins located at bus stops on the A-7 dual carriageway with “letterbox style” bins as part of its campaign to help keep the municipality clean and tidy.

The council said that the installation of 29 new containers with a top cover and an ashtray began last week.

The bins will be installed on the bus shelters along the A-7 as it passes through the municipality, from the area on the border with Fuengirola to the border with Marbella.

Councillor for the Operational Services, Daniel Gómez Teruel, said that the changing of bags will be carried out daily by municipal workers in order to prevent rubbish from accumulating.

“The old rubbish bins had no top, so when it was windy all the rubbish was blown all over the streets, so we are installing bins with an opening to avoid this problem,” the councillor explained.