Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Local Police are carrying out random checks in Mijas. SUR
Mijas steps up campaign against serious crime
Crime

Mijas steps up campaign against serious crime

Ten people have been arrested in the past week for a variety of different offences, which the town hall said "demonstrates the police force is responding firmly and effectively to any threat to security”

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Thursday, 8 May 2025, 11:47

Local Police officers in Mijas have made ten arrests in the last week as part of the town’s current campaign against serious crimes such as robbery with force, assaults on officers, reckless driving or burglaries. The interventions have taken place in different areas of the municipality, which, the council said, reinforces its “commitment to the safety and well-being of all residents”.

Security councillor Juan Carlos Cuevas said that this volume of arrests in just seven days "demonstrates the operational capacity of a police force that is responding firmly and effectively to any threat to security, acting with the same determination in all areas of Mijas".

Among the actions carried out was the arrest, last Saturday, of a drunk driver who attacked and threatened officers after fleeing from an accident in Las Lagunas. The individual was intercepted after a chase and arrested for the crime of aggression against the officers involved.

Also in Las Lagunas, early Thursday morning, a man with numerous criminal convictions was arrested while breaking into vehicles with intent to steal. Cuevas said that the arrest was made following a tip-off from a local resident and the quick reaction of the officers in the Camino Viejo de Coín area.

Meanwhile, in Playamarina, three women were arrested on Friday after breaking into a house and stealing various valuables. The alleged perpetrators were detained by the security personnel of the residential estate and placed at the disposal of the Local Police upon arrival.

The councillor pointed out that the objective of this campaign is to maintain an “active and balanced police presence” in all parts of Mijas, with both preventive and rapid response patrols. He also highlighted the “citizen collaboration” in many of these cases: "Security is everyone's task, and having residents who alert and trust their police allows us to act more effectively," Cuevas said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Fore! Costa del Sol residents wage war over stray golf balls
  2. 2 HM Customs seizes 120kg of cocaine from bulk carrier in Gibraltar waters
  3. 3 Brussels and London continue talks in Madrid over status of Gibraltar
  4. 4 Fuengirola rolls out its packed cultural agenda for May
  5. 5 Costa del Sol charity opens up shop in popular Axarquía town
  6. 6 Alcoholics Anonymous holds informative meeting for east of Malaga organisations
  7. 7 Fuengirola delighted with attendance figures and organisation of its international fair
  8. 8 Madaura Camp: give your children the best educational leisure experience this summer
  9. 9 Savills expands its experience in prime housing markets such as London and Dubai in Malaga and the Costa del Sol
  10. 10 Mijas registers drop of more than 6% in year-on-year unemployment rate in April

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Mijas steps up campaign against serious crime