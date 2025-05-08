Mijas steps up campaign against serious crime

Tony Bryant Mijas Thursday, 8 May 2025, 11:47 Compartir

Local Police officers in Mijas have made ten arrests in the last week as part of the town’s current campaign against serious crimes such as robbery with force, assaults on officers, reckless driving or burglaries. The interventions have taken place in different areas of the municipality, which, the council said, reinforces its “commitment to the safety and well-being of all residents”.

Security councillor Juan Carlos Cuevas said that this volume of arrests in just seven days "demonstrates the operational capacity of a police force that is responding firmly and effectively to any threat to security, acting with the same determination in all areas of Mijas".

Among the actions carried out was the arrest, last Saturday, of a drunk driver who attacked and threatened officers after fleeing from an accident in Las Lagunas. The individual was intercepted after a chase and arrested for the crime of aggression against the officers involved.

Also in Las Lagunas, early Thursday morning, a man with numerous criminal convictions was arrested while breaking into vehicles with intent to steal. Cuevas said that the arrest was made following a tip-off from a local resident and the quick reaction of the officers in the Camino Viejo de Coín area.

Meanwhile, in Playamarina, three women were arrested on Friday after breaking into a house and stealing various valuables. The alleged perpetrators were detained by the security personnel of the residential estate and placed at the disposal of the Local Police upon arrival.

The councillor pointed out that the objective of this campaign is to maintain an “active and balanced police presence” in all parts of Mijas, with both preventive and rapid response patrols. He also highlighted the “citizen collaboration” in many of these cases: "Security is everyone's task, and having residents who alert and trust their police allows us to act more effectively," Cuevas said.