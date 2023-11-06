Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Mijas stages first international fair to encourage people to support local business
Business

Mijas stages first international fair to encourage people to support local business

Around 30 locally-based companies, as well as some associations from the area, will be offering an array of products and services at the Mijas Foreigners Department and Costa Women organised event this Saturday

SUR in English

Mijas

Monday, 6 November 2023, 16:10

Compartir

Mijas town hall's Foreigners Department, in association with Costa Women, will launch the 1st Mijas International Business Fair this Saturday (11 November) in a bid to encourage residents to shop and support local businesses in the area.

The inaugural event at PLAY Restaurant in Mijas will start at 11am and run until 4pm with 30 Mijas-based businesses, as well as some local associations, offering an array of products and services. The fair aims to bolster the town's local business community, while encouraging residents to support local companies.

"By showcasing the talents, products and services of local entrepreneurs, we hope to inspire residents to invest in their own community and create lasting connections," Costa Women founder Ali Meehan said.

Roy Pérez of Mijas Foreigners Department added: "This event promises to be a dynamic showcase of Mijas' entrepreneurial spirit, highlighting the diversity and quality of products and services available right on our doorstep.”

The event is sponsored by Cajamar Caja Rural.

For more information, you can contact Ali Meehan at mijas@costawomen.com.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 New Midas project takes off at Malaga Airport with capacity to handle even more flights
  2. 2 Mother's desperate search for missing wallet of British-born trainee pilot who died in air crash in south of Spain
  3. 3 Tourism, an industry out in force in London
  4. 4 Haitam helps Malaga CF snatch last-gasp point
  5. 5 Driver injured after car crashes into living room of a house in Malaga province
  6. 6 Elvis tribute act comes out retirement and dons his blue suede shoes for Cudeca charity event
  7. 7 Andalucía to be presented as an influencer destination at major travel fair in London
  8. 8 Rental prices reach a record high in Malaga city
  9. 9 Initiatives launched to help boost business in Benalmádena marina after slump in trade
  10. 10 Christmas Jingle Bell Ball is back in Mojácar

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad