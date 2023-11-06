Mijas stages first international fair to encourage people to support local business

SUR in English Mijas Compartir Copiar enlace

Mijas town hall's Foreigners Department, in association with Costa Women, will launch the 1st Mijas International Business Fair this Saturday (11 November) in a bid to encourage residents to shop and support local businesses in the area.

The inaugural event at PLAY Restaurant in Mijas will start at 11am and run until 4pm with 30 Mijas-based businesses, as well as some local associations, offering an array of products and services. The fair aims to bolster the town's local business community, while encouraging residents to support local companies.

"By showcasing the talents, products and services of local entrepreneurs, we hope to inspire residents to invest in their own community and create lasting connections," Costa Women founder Ali Meehan said.

Roy Pérez of Mijas Foreigners Department added: "This event promises to be a dynamic showcase of Mijas' entrepreneurial spirit, highlighting the diversity and quality of products and services available right on our doorstep.”

The event is sponsored by Cajamar Caja Rural.

For more information, you can contact Ali Meehan at mijas@costawomen.com.