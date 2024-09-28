Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The current state of La Puente in Mjas Pueblo. SUR
Mijas resurrects La Puente as a cultural centre four decades after its demolition
Culture

Mijas resurrects La Puente as a cultural centre four decades after its demolition

Due to its deteriorating state, the building above the bridge was demolished in the 1980s. Now, however, the local council has announced plans to rebuild it

Lorena Cádiz

Saturday, 28 September 2024, 20:00

Opciones para compartir

If we talk about the historic centre of Mijas Pueblo, we have to mention La Puente. It is a key reference point in the town and has been standing for centuries.

Today, only a part of what was once the La Puente remains, which was made up of a vault that served as a bridge with a construction above it. Historically it was a place of transit, entry and exit to the old Mijas, although its exact date of construction is unknown.

Due to its deteriorating state, the building above the bridge was demolished in the 1980s. Now, however, the local council has announced plans to rebuild it and create a new cultural centre for the town. As a first step it has put a 20,134-euro tender out for the drafting of the project with a maximum period of delivery of 90 days.

"The bridge is a symbol of our municipality, so we are recovering our roots," said the mayor, Ana Mata.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Biometric controls at Gibraltar border raise concerns in neighbouring Spanish town
  2. 2 Deborah Kerr: A life of tranquillity in the Marbella hills
  3. 3 Property sales start to climb again on the Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Corrupt former Marbella mayor Julián Muñoz dies at 76 after battling ill health
  5. 5 A tasty celebration of international culture in the Axarquía mountains
  6. 6 Malaga and Costa del Sol towns mark tourism day with free entry to museums and sites
  7. 7 Spring rains boost this year's Axarquía grape harvest
  8. 8 Hotel guests paid 147 euros per night on average for a hotel room in Spain in August
  9. 9 Benalmádena enhances pet-friendly status by hosting first national dog show this weekend
  10. 10 Hvar unveiled: Croatia's island treasures

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad