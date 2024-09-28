Mijas resurrects La Puente as a cultural centre four decades after its demolition

Lorena Cádiz Saturday, 28 September 2024, 20:00 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

If we talk about the historic centre of Mijas Pueblo, we have to mention La Puente. It is a key reference point in the town and has been standing for centuries.

Today, only a part of what was once the La Puente remains, which was made up of a vault that served as a bridge with a construction above it. Historically it was a place of transit, entry and exit to the old Mijas, although its exact date of construction is unknown.

Due to its deteriorating state, the building above the bridge was demolished in the 1980s. Now, however, the local council has announced plans to rebuild it and create a new cultural centre for the town. As a first step it has put a 20,134-euro tender out for the drafting of the project with a maximum period of delivery of 90 days.

"The bridge is a symbol of our municipality, so we are recovering our roots," said the mayor, Ana Mata.