Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
View of the entrance to La Purísima cemetery. Mijas Comunicación
Mijas plans to extend municipal cemetery with new mortuary and wake rooms
Planning

Mijas plans to extend municipal cemetery with new mortuary and wake rooms

A new cold room will also be installed, and an oven to be used for the burning of clothes and belongings, but not cremations

Lorena Cádiz

Mijas

Friday, 4 October 2024, 12:59

Opciones para compartir

The municipal cemetery La Purísima in Mijas Pueblo will once again undergo extension and improvement work. In this case, the objective is to incorporate new mortuary and wake rooms, as the current ones are insufficient and have become too small. New offices will also be created, along with a new cold room and an oven for the burning of clothes and belongings, but not for cremations, as there is already one in the Las Lagunas area.

Councillor for infrastructure Juan José Torres said that the drafting of the project to include all these improvements has already been put out to tender. The initial tender price is 25,833 euros and the company which is finally awarded the contract will have 90 days to carry out the work.

This is not the first time that the municipal cemetery has undergone improvements: there have been several interventions carried out on the cemetery grounds during the last decade. One of the most notable developments was the construction of a columbarium, which covers an area of almost 50 square metres and has capacity for 140 spaces to store urns. Outside this building, an area has been set aside for people who wish to scatter ashes there.

Similarly, three years ago, the council's operational services had to intervene in the wake rooms to repair the problems of leaks and damp.

"We are giving shape to all the projects demanded by the residents. We have the responsibility to provide our municipality with infrastructures, always accompanied by a budget to make the project we want a reality," said the mayor, Ana Mata.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Watch as holidaymakers are startled when octopus appears on Costa del Sol beach
  2. 2 Legendary Costa del Sol pizzeria closes after 35 years of serving 'loyal' customers
  3. 3 'Big brother' data collection to go ahead in Spain for tourists staying in holiday accommodation and hiring rental cars
  4. 4 Electric scooter rider seriously injured after driver runs over him following corkscrew attack on Costa del Sol
  5. 5 UK police issue appeal to Brits in Spain as search for man wanted in connection with murder widens
  6. 6 Local Malaga products and specialities feature at inland autumn food festivals
  7. 7 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz triumphs in epic Beijing tennis final
  8. 8 The Feria del Rosario: a celebration of the essence of Fuengirola and its people
  9. 9 Benalmádena ramps up cleaning services with addition of 'cutting edge' rubbish vehicle
  10. 10 Cricket action hots up as Premier Division clashes begin in Cártama

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad