Mijas pavement renovation project enters second stage The initiative will now concentrate on several streets in the area of Los Poetas, where all of the paving stones will be replaced with non-slip tiles that adhere to the aesthetics of the rest of the town

The pavement tiles will be replaced in an area of 1,450 square metres at a cost of 125,000 euros. / SUR

Mijas town hall has announced that the Municipal Pavement Renovation Plan has entered its second stage following the completion of the reconstruction work on the main boulevard in La Cala de Mijas.

The pavement renovation project will now concentrate on several streets in the area of Los Poetas in the Las Lagunas district of the town. The pavement tiles will be replaced in an area of 1,450 square metres at a cost of 125,000 euros.

The project, which has an execution period of three months, is part of a plan to remove all the old tiles, which have deteriorated over time, and replace them with non-slip paving that adheres to the aesthetics of the rest of the town.

The initiative also includes the installation of several pedestrian crossings with pictograms for people with autism spectrum disorder.

Councillor for Operational Services and Works, José Carlos Martín, said that the comprehensive remodelling project aims to facilitate accessibility, while also "improving the image of the town".

“When we launched this plan we had several clear premises, but one of the essential ones was to improve accessibility so that all of the residents, regardless of the degree of mobility, can move freely without obstructions,” the councillor said.