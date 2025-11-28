Mijas Local Police continue campaign to ensure safety of residents and visitors

Tony Bryant Friday, 28 November 2025, 16:16 Share

As part of its continuing campaign to ensure the safety of local residents and visitors, Mijas Local Police have carried out a total of 92 operations over the past two weeks in connection with various offences across the municipality’s three population centres. The overall report includes 32 interventions related to local by-laws and public order, among them fines for causing a nuisance to neighbours, drinking alcohol in public, possession of substances, not rinsing away pet urine, illegal dumping of waste and garden cuttings and noise complaints.

In addition, 29 preventive checks were carried out in strategic areas such as industrial zones, access roads towards La Cala, residential areas and entry and exit points of the municipality, with the aim of checking documentation, monitoring traffic and preventing offences on busy roads.

The report also includes seven accidents, as well as three reports for offences against road safety (one for drink-driving and two for driving without a valid licence).

Ten penalties were also issued under organic law 4/2015, of which nine related to drug use in public places and one for showing a lack of respect towards police officers.

As well, officers arrested six people with outstanding judicial warrants. All of them were handed over the Guardia Civil for processing and subsequent appearance before a judge.

Mijas Local Police said, "This report summarises the department’s routine activity over the past two weeks and reflects the constant attention to incidents and daily presence on the streets.”