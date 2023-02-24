Mijas Lions raise 1,700 euros for children with cancer

Sections
Friday, 24 february 2023, 13:23
La Cala de Mijas Lions Club raised a total of 1,700 euros during a charity event at the La Sierra restaurant at Cerrado del Aguila Golf last week. The club received a generous donation of 450 euros from the event's sponsors, PCC Wealth. Lions' president Wynson Beswick, explained that the majority of the funds raised would be used to organise a special event for children with cancer, while the remainder will go to the Spanish cancer association (AECC).
