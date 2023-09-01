Mijas launches improved school cleaning and disinfection schedule in time for new term

Tony Bryant Mijas Compartir Copiar enlace

In order to ensure that the municipality’s 12 schools “are in the best condition” for the start of the new term on Monday 11 September, Mijas town hall has launched an improved cleaning scheme that it claims “will not leave one corner untouched”.

Announced by councillor for Education, Mariló Olmedo, the initiative will include the disinfection of all floors, walls, ceilings, windows and furniture, along with the “thorough cleaning and disinfection” of toilets, changing rooms, communal areas and patios.

The cleaning contract has been awarded to the Madrid-based company Limpiezas Crespo, who will also polish all of the floors in the schools, something which the councillor said, “we did not do before”.

Morning cleaning schedule

The councillor said that in order to ensure the health and safety of all students, this year it would continue with the morning cleaning schedule, something that was reinforced by the pandemic. Prior to this, cleaning was carried out in the afternoons after classes had finished. Olemedo explained that almost two million euros has been set aside for this year’s cleaning budget, which is almost half a million more than last year.

The cleaning company’s general manager, Antonio Valle, said, “Since Covid-19, cleaning has become a lot more important in schools, so we will continue to cover the morning shift so that cleaning is maintained practically all day, and not only in the afternoon.”