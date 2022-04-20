Mijas launches graffiti workshop to “develop creativity" while helping Ukraine Run by local artist D. Darko, the course will teach students urban street art, and explain the origins of graffiti and its eventual introduction to Spain

Urban artist D. Darko at the launch of the initiative earlier this week. / SUR

Mijas town hall has announced a new graffiti workshop designed to teach potential artists urban street art.

The course, the first of its kind in the town, will take place between 9am and 2pm on Saturday 30 April in the courtyard of the Las Lagunas Theatre.

The workshop, which the council say is designed to “develop creativity and express emotion”, will be run by D. Darko, an artist who is well-known for his spectacular urban art and graffiti.

The self-taught artist began painting as a teenager and he has since participated in various decoration projects, which have included large murals on derelict buildings to exhibitions in some of the province’s top museums.

The course will explain the origins of graffiti and its eventual introduction to Spain, along with practical sessions with tips on colour mixing, composition, spray-can painting and other techniques such as rolling.

Although registration is free, the event will be used to support the town hall’s campaign to help the people of Ukraine. Participants are asked to donate three kilos of non-perishable food and hygiene products.

The course has 16 places and registration can be made on cultura@mijas.es or by calling 952 59 03 80.