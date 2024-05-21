Mijas joins forces with Spanish cancer association to promote World No Tobacco Day and create smoke-free zones

Tony Bryant Tuesday, 21 May 2024, 12:05 Compartir Copiar enlace

Mijas town hall has organised a series of initiatives to mark World No Tobacco Day (31 May) to highlight the serious health problems caused by the consumption of tobacco and products derived from it. In collaboration with the Spanish cancer association (AECC), Mijas will join the network of localities with ‘smoke-free zones’, which will include the entrance to the municipal offices in La Cala de Mijas, in the surroundings of the shopping centre next to the donkey sculpture in Las Lagunas, and the area next to the Mijas Pueblo tourist office. These zones promote the creation of environments free of exposure of harmful smoke to passive smokers.

Councillor for health Marco Cortés said, “The location of these spaces is not random, because they are touristic points that have been chosen due to the significant flow of people. We want to free these crowded areas from smoke, while raising awareness about the serious damage that tobacco consumption has on our health.”

According to data released by the AECC, 21 per cent of the population of Andalucía are smokers, with the age group of people between 45 to 54 being the one with the highest.

The town hall has also organised a contest for pupils in the municipality's schools to design a campaign against the consumption of vapers. In recent years, the use of this type of electronic cigarette has spread among the younger population. Last year, the state survey on drug use in secondary schools (ESTUDES) showed an increase in their consumption among students aged 14 to 18, which goes from 40.8 per cent to 47.3 per cent. The most significant increase is among girls, which rose from 36.4 per cent to 52.3 per cent.

The aim of this contest is to increase the perception among the adolescent population of the real risk posed by the consumption of these vapers.

A walk has also been organised on 31 May to raise awareness about the serious health consequences of the consumption of tobacco and its derivatives. The walk, which will celebrate its 11th year, has the collaboration of the health centres of La Cala and Las Lagunas, the local branch of the Red Cross, the Finnish collective Fida Internacional, and the federation of parents’ associations of the Costa del Sol (Ampas).