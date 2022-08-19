Mijas gender violence support and prevention programme boosted by State aid The town received more than 80,000 euros from the one million euros that was allocated to Malaga province

Mijas town hall has announced that it has received more than 80,000 euros of the one million euros allocated to the province of Malaga by a State pact for the realisation of awareness campaigns for the prevention of violence against women.

The funds, which are 37 per cent more than last year, have been approved by the Secretary of State for Equality, the highest amounts of which, will be distributed between Mijas, Marbella and Malaga.

Councillor for Equality and Diversity, Natalia Martínez, said, “These funds are of vital importance to strengthen the women's information centres. Mijas has an annual budget, which demonstrates the firm commitment of the local government for the promotion of public policies of equality and the prevention of sexist violence. All funding is necessary to fight against this scourge that affects our society.”

Among the projects and programmes that municipalities can develop with the funds are the development of materials to offer information to victims of gender violence, specialised training to professionals at the local level, or to strengthen municipal services and programmes.

Mijas currently has 321 active cases of gender violence. So far this year, 429 women have sought information from the Municipal Women's Information Centre, of which, 81 have been attended for the first time.

"It is very important to offer them comprehensive and specialised care with all the guarantees. It is also essential to continue working on prevention and on the awareness and sensitisation of the population, and for this we need funding such as this one,” Martínez concluded.