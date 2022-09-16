Mijas gala highlights the work of the Idiliq Foundation Through donations and contributions, the organisation is involved in projects to benefit charities such as Cudeca, Red Cross and the Spanish cancer association

President of the Costa del Sol Hoteliers Association, José Luque; president of Fundación Idiliq, Juan Miguel Marcos; mayor of Mijas, Josele González; president of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts EMEA, Dimitris Manikis; Chairman and Founder of Idiliq Group, Roy Peires. / SUR

The gala presentation of the relaunched Idiliq Foundation was held on Thursday (15 September) at the Safari Restaurant, located at Wyndham Costa del Sol in Mijas.

Around 250 people gathered at the resort to enjoy an evening with Idiliq Developments as the main sponsor and food and cocktails served by the Mediterráneo Restaurant & Cocktail Bar.

The event was attended by representatives of associations from all over the province, as well as authorities, media, sponsors, partners, ambassadors, volunteers and business representatives from Malaga and Andalucía.

The founder of the Mijas-based organisation, Roy Peires, emphasised the foundation's commitment to society in general, "We have always felt a social obligation to our environment, both in Malaga and in Tenerife," he said.

"Our social work has not stopped, and therefore we have been involved in countless projects among which, to name a few, are Cudeca, Red Cross, Spanish Association Against Cancer and the construction of the Centre F. Cruz Centro Días - ADIMI, an initiative of which I am especially proud,” he added.

This work is carried out through donations and contributions from Idiliq Group's partners, clients and employees.

Juan Miguel Marcos, president of the Idiliq Foundation, expressed his gratitude to the ambassadors and volunteers: “Thank you for everything that you bring to this great project, and for the excellent service that you offer so effectively and generously every day to those who need it most. I can only say that it is a privilege to be part of this great family.”

The event was also attended by Dimitris Manikis, President of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts EMEA, who said he was delighted to be working with the Idiliq Group and “to be part of their journey of transformation and a key player in the Costa del Sol's leisure and real estate market. A market that generates employment, revenue and so many direct and indirect benefits for the local community".

The celebration of this gala was a special occasion to acknowledge the support of all those present and to confirm the Foundation's commitment to the public.