Mijas town hall advises caution in Gomenaro-Fuengirola river area The access routes were closed to traffic yesterday due to the amount of rain that has fallen in the last 24 hours

Mijas town hall has this Wedensady morning, 8 February, advised drivers to continue with caution in the Gomenaro-Fuengirola river area of the municipality due to the rising water caused by heavy rain.

The access routes were closed to traffic on Tuesday due to the amount of rain that has fallen in the last 24 hours, and also because of the amount of water coming from municipalities situated higher up, like Coín.

Only one incident has been reported, that of a man whose vehicle was swept away by the current, although he managed to make his own way to safety.

Local authorities are advising residents to follow instructions and to avoid the area if possible.