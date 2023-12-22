Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

President and founder Fabienne Paques at the Christmas dinner. CCM
Mijas dog rescue centre hosts successful festive dinner raising lots of cash
Charity

The ACE charity festive party held in La Cala de Mijas last week attracted 170 people and raised 4,800 euros

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Friday, 22 December 2023, 16:09

Around 170 animal lovers attended a charity Christmas dinner for the ACE dog rescue shelter at Restaurante El Olivo in Mijas on Saturday.

Sponsored by Ibex Insurance and Costa Connection Magazine, the evening, which raised 4,800 euros, included a three-course meal and live music supplied by Mama Cath and the Soul Sisters.

The popular soul and Motown group also offered themselves up for auction to the highest bidder during the party, the prize being a free performance by the trio at the winner's own event.

