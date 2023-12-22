Mijas dog rescue centre hosts successful festive dinner raising lots of cash

Tony Bryant Mijas Friday, 22 December 2023, 16:09 Compartir Copiar enlace

Around 170 animal lovers attended a charity Christmas dinner for the ACE dog rescue shelter at Restaurante El Olivo in Mijas on Saturday.

Sponsored by Ibex Insurance and Costa Connection Magazine, the evening, which raised 4,800 euros, included a three-course meal and live music supplied by Mama Cath and the Soul Sisters.

The popular soul and Motown group also offered themselves up for auction to the highest bidder during the party, the prize being a free performance by the trio at the winner's own event.