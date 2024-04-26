Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Skewered sardines are one of the Costa's most iconic delicacies. SUR
Mijas to celebrate Labour Day with 700 kilos of free skewered sardines
Mijas to celebrate Labour Day with 700 kilos of free skewered sardines

The town hall has organised an afternoon of entertainment and fun in La Cala de Mijas on 1 May, where residents and visitors can tuck into one of the Costa del Sol's iconic delicacies

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Friday, 26 April 2024, 16:29

As part of its Labour Day activities on Wednesday 1 May, Mijas with celebrate one of the Costa del Sol’s most iconic delicacies, the skewered sardine (espetos). The town hall has organised an afternoon of entertainment and fun in Plaza del Torreón in La Cala de Mijas from midday, where residents and visitors can tuck in to 700 kilos of sardines free of charge.

The event was announced by festivities councillor Silvia Marín, who said it was “one of the most popular activities in Mijas”.

“We encourage the participation of all residents and visitors in a day in which there will be no lack of live music in the large tent that will be installed in the square to offer shelter from the sun. A dozen municipal workers will be on hand to cook one of Malaga’s most popular dishes, which will be distributed among the citizens free of charge,” the councillor said.

