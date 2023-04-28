Mijas to celebrate Labour Day with 600 kilos of free sardines

Sections
Friday, 28 April 2023, 15:51
Sardine skewers (espetos) will once again be the star of the show during the Labour Day festivities in Mijas Costa on Monday 1 May. The town hall has announced that more than 600 kilos of sardines will be cooked on La Cala beach by municipal workers and distributed among the visitors free of charge.
The mayor, Josele González, said, “Last year, around 2,500 plates of free sardines were offered, and this year we will do it again so that those who wish can taste one of our star gastronomic dishes.”
The Santa Teresa neighbourhood association will erect a large marquee in Plaza de El Torreón, in which there will be live music and a bar from midday.
The high temperatures forecast for the holiday weekend along the Costa del Sol is sure to tempt many people to spend a day by the sea eating one of Malaga’s most celebrated dishes.
The town hall said that it is hoping to "repeat the great atmosphere that surrounds this unmissable event”.
