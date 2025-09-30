Mijas calls for end to 28 temporary prefabricated classrooms in which 700 pupils study

The town hall ceded a plot of land to the regional government next to the IES La Cala for the installation of prefabricated classrooms.

A total of 700 pupils in Mijas are scheduled to spend the 2025-2026 academic year in 28 mobile (prefabricated) classrooms, which are the current solution to the lack of space in the network of educational centres in the third most populated town in Malaga province. These classrooms are in operation in four secondary schools - Las Lagunas, Sierra de Mijas, La Cala and Torre Almenara - and in one nursery/primary school Jardín Botánico.

During a town hall meeting held this September, the local governing team, following a proposal from socialist party PSOE, agreed to urge the regional government of Andalucía to find a solution. According to PSOE's Josele González, the mobile classrooms "have become the only school that many children and young people know", making it more than a "temporary measure".

The parties request the extension of Jardín Botánico primary school and La Cala secondary school, as well as the construction of a new school in the centre of La Cala

The representatives of the political parties in Mijas urged the regional ministry of education to expand two of the schools - La Cala and Jardín Botánico - as well as to build a new primary school in the area of La Cala de Mijas. This past June, the regional government (Junta) announced that it will put out to tender the expansion work of the existing school in La Cala, investing a budget of 4.12 million euros. González reminded the public that the Junta had obtained the land from the town hall in May 2021, when the PSOE representative himself was at the head of the local government. More than four years later, the school expansion project has still not taken place.

In addition, the Socialists call for refurbishment of the Villa de Mijas primary school in order to "eradicate the problems caused by leaks that worsen year after year, preventing the normal functioning of the school on rainy days".

'We ask Moreno Bonilla to keep his word, given that most of these agreements were part of his electoral campaign'

"What we ask of Juanma Moreno [president of the Junta de Andalucía] is that he keeps his word, given that most of these agreements were part of his electoral campaign in 2018," González said. He accused the conservative PP party of neglect and of failing to fulfill its promises to Mijas in the past seven years.

Special educational needs and the interests of Mijas

Furthermore, González criticised the fact that students with special educational needs have started the school year "without real inclusion" in the classroom because "the Junta is incapable of providing schools with the necessary resources for these children to study on equal grounds".

González asked mayor Ana Mata to put the interests of Mijas before those of her party, instead of "silencing" the town. He stated that during his time as mayor the PSOE was "always able to reach agreements with the Andalusian regional government", which made progress in projects such as the construction of the Ana Carmona Veleta primary school possible.