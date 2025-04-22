Mijas will soon have a 1.4m euro residence for people with mental health problems

Lorena Cádiz Mijas Tuesday, 22 April 2025, 11:25 Compartir

The association of relatives and people with mental illness of the Costa del Sol (Afesol) is facing the final stretch of the construction work of a day centre and a temporary residence for people with mental health problems in Mijas.

Specifically, this new building, which will have nine supervised rooms, will be able to house people who are being monitored by the mental health unit with the following objectives: promoting personal autonomy, working towards the recovery of adequate psychosocial functioning with a view to an independent lifestyle in the future; providing interventions during crises or episodes of psychological distress, offering a safe space and, as far as possible, avoiding hospital admission; preventing suicide; and supporting women with mental illness who are victims of gender-based violence

Access, therefore, will be subject to a medical referral from the regional mental health services, as well as a social referral from community social services, with coordination established between both.

Located on the Campanales de Las Lagunas road, it will have nine rooms and a day centre, with 24-hour staff presence and variable support adapted to the needs of each person. Afesol hopes to finish the works by the end of the year to be able to start up the facility in 2026.

Facilities

The ground floor will consist of the main pedestrian access, entrance hall, two offices, a kitchen integrated with the dining room and living room, toilet and storage room. On the first floor there are nine bedrooms with bathrooms, and a storeroom. In the basement there will be six parking spaces, three storerooms, a laundry and utility rooms.

The three floors (except for the roof) are connected by two flights of stairs and a lift, and the outside area will have a back patio, part of which will be covered by a pergola. Each person using the centre will have their own individual room, equipped with a bathroom and suitable furniture.

Subsidy

The Diputación de Málaga will allocate 350,000 euros to finish the work on the building. This was announced by the president of the provincial authority, Francisco Salado, after meeting with the mayor, Ana Mata. The total cost of the building amounts to 1.4 million euros and the town hall, the Junta de Andalucía, the La Caixa Foundation and the association itself have also contributed to its financing.

Salado highlighted the "invaluable social work" carried out by Afesol and explained that this centre will provide assistance to people from all over the Costa del Sol, Malaga city and Guadalhorce valley. "Third sector organisations such as this association play a fundamental role in the province in providing better care for particularly vulnerable groups, such as people suffering from mental illness."