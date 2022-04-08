Mijas budgets 4.5 million euros for the 'great park' of the Costa del Sol The town hall has recently decided to increase public spending by 78 million euros

Mijas town hall has decided to repeat its budget strategy for another year. The public spending of the municipality - the richest in the province according to population - will practically double in order to meet large investments.

A few days ago the council agreed to extend the budget by 78 million euros which will aid new projects and infrastructure, increase social help for the most vulnerable families as well as the implementation of cultural and leisure projects in the area. This is in addition to the "great park" of the Costa del Sol, one of the main projects of the year.

SUR has learned that the modification to the budget includes investments to start and carry out projects such as the new section of the Senda Litoral (coastal path) from La Cala to Fuengirola, the widening of the Camino Viejo de Coín towards the roundabout of Victims of Terrorism by Camino Campanales, and various plans for wastewater drainage pipes, among others.

This means that a large part will be allocated to improving the municipality's infrastructure. Councillor José Carlos Martín, said, "This modification allows for important work, like ending the problems with sanitation in Mijas Pueblo, and we cannot forget important improvements to the mobility of the municipality such as the widening of the Camino de Coín and the A387."

He added that after six years of work, the project known as the Gran Parque (Great Park) of the Costa del Sol is getting closer with an initial sum of 4.5 million euros in the budget.

The expansion of the spending plan also includes the creation of a scheme to improve urban mobility, the promotion of new cultural projects, aid for financially disadvantaged families, improvement to public lighting among others.

The mayor of Mijas, Josele González, said that the extension of the budget was vital for Mijas as every one of the 78 million euros would go to improving the municipality, with projects that would "improve the quality of life of the people of Mijas, following the hard work of our local government team".

According to the mayor, these kinds of financial strategies will allow for important projects, activities and aid that will "energise" the municipality following two years of the pandemic and in the current crisis.

“Despite all of this, we continue to move forward on the promises our government made, such as the Olympic swimming pool in La Cala, the great park, the connection between Camino de Coín and Cerros del Águila and the Hipódromo, Los Santos car park, as well as implementing new activities and festivities without neglecting important aspects such as improving cleaning, green areas and nursery schools,” said González.

Councillor Roy Pérez, says that this modification has two very important aspects. On the one hand it will improve and build new infrastructure and on the other increase funds for social and cultural matters.

“In this way the most vulnerable families can count on the backing of their local authority for rent, emergency and social help. Just last year, more than 3, 000 families benefited from these,” he said.